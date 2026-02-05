Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 155,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 132,237 shares.The stock last traded at $63.49 and had previously closed at $62.67.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVSC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,080,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,685,000 after acquiring an additional 341,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,591,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,642 shares in the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,515,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,290,000 after acquiring an additional 96,503 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,107,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,415,000 after purchasing an additional 51,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Nebraska grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska now owns 1,010,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,354,000 after buying an additional 105,187 shares during the last quarter.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

