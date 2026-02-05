Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD) Major Shareholder Atg Capital Opportunities Fund Buys 131,962 Shares

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMPD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Atg Capital Opportunities Fund acquired 131,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $616,262.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,940,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,403,615.39. This represents a 3.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atg Capital Opportunities Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Atg Capital Opportunities Fund bought 559,183 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $2,616,976.44.

On Friday, January 30th, Atg Capital Opportunities Fund bought 114,447 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $551,634.54.

On Thursday, January 29th, Atg Capital Opportunities Fund purchased 190,971 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $937,667.61.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Atg Capital Opportunities Fund purchased 123,208 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $627,128.72.

Volcon Stock Down 3.0%

Volcon stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. 1,889,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,360. The company has a market capitalization of $163.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. Volcon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $44.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Volcon in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc (NASDAQ: EMPD) is a Texas‐based powersports company specializing in the design, development and distribution of electric off-road vehicles. Headquartered in Austin, Volcon aims to introduce zero-emission solutions to the traditionally gas-powered UTV and dirt bike markets. The company’s modular vehicle platforms blend electric drivetrains with rugged chassis designs, targeting recreational and utility riders seeking sustainable alternatives for trail, sand and farm use.

Volcon’s product lineup includes the Stag, a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle (UTV) engineered for work and play; the Grunt, an entry-level electric dirt bike offering trail-ready performance; and the Ranger, a dual-purpose e-adventure motorcycle suited for longer off-road excursions.

