Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) Trading Up 12.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Get Free Report) were up 12.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $28.13. Approximately 178,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 941,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Regencell Bioscience in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regencell Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regencell Bioscience by 5,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 384,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Regencell Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $1,701,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Regencell Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regencell Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regencell Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

