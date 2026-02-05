HORAN Wealth LLC Invests $2.04 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of IWR stock opened at $100.25 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $101.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average of $96.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.