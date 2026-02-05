Bulla Tops One Day Volume of $12.40 Million (BULLA)

Bulla (BULLA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Bulla token can currently be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bulla has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $12.40 million worth of Bulla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bulla has traded 58.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bulla Profile

Bulla’s genesis date was June 5th, 2025. Bulla’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. Bulla’s official Twitter account is @bullamascot. The official website for Bulla is bullamascot.io.

Buying and Selling Bulla

According to CryptoCompare, “Bulla (BULLA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bulla has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Bulla is 0.03154104 USD and is up 8.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $15,972,513.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bullamascot.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulla directly using US dollars.

