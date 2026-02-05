Bitcoiva Price Hits $15.78 on Major Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $253.17 million and approximately $253.67 thousand worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.78 or 0.00022408 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,409.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $513.81 or 0.00729739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00019495 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 15.799369 USD and is down -4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $254,017.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.