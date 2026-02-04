Insider Selling: Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) CFO Sells 748 Shares of Stock

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CFO Sara Bonstein sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $116,942.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 79,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,469,365.72. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sara Bonstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 8th, Sara Bonstein sold 1,447 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $252,023.99.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Sara Bonstein sold 1,678 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $293,767.46.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Sara Bonstein sold 1,517 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $262,941.61.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM stock traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.44. 1,794,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,682. Insmed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $212.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Insmed from $142.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Insmed from $230.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Wedbush set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.04.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 42.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

