Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $13.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.59 by $0.67, Zacks reports. Everest Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 3.74%.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EG traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.05. 633,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,138. Everest Group has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $370.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $343.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $365.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Everest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Everest Group from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter valued at $2,034,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Everest Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Everest Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Company Profile

Further Reading

