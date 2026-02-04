Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.350-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $525.0 million-$535.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $524.2 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.250-7.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,562. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.88 and a 200-day moving average of $182.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $86.17 and a 12 month high of $210.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $705.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.71 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.05%.Boot Barn has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.08.

In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $229,692.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,926.58. The trade was a 26.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 33.1% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

