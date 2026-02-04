YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2924 per share on Thursday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th. This is a 34.6% increase from YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FEAT traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,248. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $47.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Company Profile
