YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2924 per share on Thursday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th. This is a 34.6% increase from YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEAT traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,248. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $47.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (FEAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that tracks an equal-weighted index of five affiliated ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains by employing synthetic covered call strategies, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. FEAT was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

