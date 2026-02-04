Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2026

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAAGet Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.050-2.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.350-8.710 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $2.92 on Wednesday, reaching $135.12. 1,279,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $125.75 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.75). The business had revenue of $555.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $750,035.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,251.35. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $31,804.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,563.50. The trade was a 5.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 6,079 shares of company stock valued at $838,698 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $46,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.