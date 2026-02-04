Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.050-2.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.350-8.710 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $2.92 on Wednesday, reaching $135.12. 1,279,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $125.75 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.75). The business had revenue of $555.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $750,035.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,251.35. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $31,804.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,563.50. The trade was a 5.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 6,079 shares of company stock valued at $838,698 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $46,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.