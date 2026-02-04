Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 116,656 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 92% compared to the average daily volume of 60,629 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 255.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.97. 31,344,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,403,295. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.46. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.45 and a fifty-two week high of $112.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.75.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States. The Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include consumer services, financial, and oil and gas companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.