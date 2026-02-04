Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,746. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.05 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 33.88%.Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $751,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 583,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,376,532.28. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 57,118 shares of company stock worth $2,345,706 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.2% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 9,191,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,925,000 after buying an additional 3,344,677 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,671,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,615,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,512,000 after purchasing an additional 967,407 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,607,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 889,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,570,000 after purchasing an additional 687,341 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

