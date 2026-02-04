Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Director Sells $42,955.60 in Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Carlson sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $42,955.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,903.02. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.32. The stock had a trading volume of 52,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $67.70. The firm has a market cap of $708.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $60.82.
Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.03 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on GSBC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.
About Great Southern Bancorp
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: GSBC) is the bank holding company for Great Southern Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a broad spectrum of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and professional clients across its regional footprint.
Great Southern Bank’s core business activities include deposit-taking, lending and treasury management.
