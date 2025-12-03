Schroder Investment Management Group Has $18.94 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $18,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,903,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,836,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,015,000 after buying an additional 35,773 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 57,834.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,584,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,388,000 after buying an additional 2,580,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,620,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,040,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,516,000 after buying an additional 334,547 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $64.21 and a one year high of $92.51. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

