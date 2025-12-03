Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,696 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RYTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 2.12. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.92.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,831.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 9,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $1,123,359.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,577.16. This trade represents a 53.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,064,490. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

