Analysts Set PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target at $17.73

Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.1818.

Several research firms recently commented on PD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of PagerDuty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2,235.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. PagerDuty had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $124.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PagerDuty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.120 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

