Brokerages Set Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) PT at $29.78

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.7778.

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of WY opened at $21.89 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 186.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $600,502,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,550,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284,982 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 6,697,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,030,000 after buying an additional 3,713,932 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $107,330,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2,952.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,130,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,823 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

