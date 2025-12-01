Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,694,000 after acquiring an additional 126,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,588,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,348,000 after purchasing an additional 150,295 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,046,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FWONK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.11.

Insider Activity at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total value of $1,029,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,089.93. The trade was a 34.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 109,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $11,189,267.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,679.08. This represents a 53.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,225 shares of company stock valued at $20,643,122.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $96.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 123.19 and a beta of 0.48. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $109.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average of $100.32.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

