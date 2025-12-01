Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 376,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 45,969 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 951.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 72.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.13 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 8.81%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

