Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,845 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 508,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,863,000 after buying an additional 49,954 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,597 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $60.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.27%.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

