Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,980 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Teradyne by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Teradyne by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $199,661.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,031,963.40. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,324 shares of company stock worth $494,318 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $181.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $191.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 target price on Teradyne in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

