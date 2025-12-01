Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of Casella Waste Systems worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. F m Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 44,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,948,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $2,399,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $750,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Loop Capital raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays set a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $96.43 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 535.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $485.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

