Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE IR opened at $80.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $105.65. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 7.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

