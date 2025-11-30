State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of United Airlines worth $22,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in United Airlines by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,395,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,367,000 after purchasing an additional 132,373 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,592,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 382.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 25.5% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings cut United Airlines from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $102.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.99. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

