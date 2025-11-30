State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $27.41 Million Position in Equity Residential $EQR

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Equity Residential worth $27,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 23.4% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.97. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.42%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

