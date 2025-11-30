Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Crane NXT worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,750,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,584,000 after buying an additional 512,813 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,118,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,284,000 after buying an additional 322,033 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the first quarter valued at about $9,931,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Crane NXT in the first quarter valued at about $5,610,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Crane NXT stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $41.54 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 9.84%. Analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 25.37%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.