SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

