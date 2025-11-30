Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 240 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1858 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Melius Research raised General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2%

GD opened at $340.87 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $360.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

