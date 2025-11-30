Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.87 Million in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBTM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in JBT Marel during the second quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in JBT Marel in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in JBT Marel in the second quarter worth $36,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of JBT Marel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 target price on shares of JBT Marel in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE JBTM opened at $140.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.28. JBT Marel Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.08 and a 52 week high of $148.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.75 million. JBT Marel had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. JBT Marel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

