The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.2857.

Several research analysts have commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $111.94 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

