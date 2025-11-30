Contrasting JC Decaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) and System1 (NYSE:SST)

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) and JC Decaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares System1 and JC Decaux”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get System1 alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 $343.92 million 0.11 -$74.67 million ($8.53) -0.44 JC Decaux $3.93 billion 0.92 $280.16 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

JC Decaux has higher revenue and earnings than System1.

System1 has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JC Decaux has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of System1 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and JC Decaux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 -22.78% -109.87% -15.60% JC Decaux N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for System1 and JC Decaux, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 1 0 1 0 2.00 JC Decaux 0 2 0 1 2.67

System1 currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.55%. Given System1’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe System1 is more favorable than JC Decaux.

Summary

JC Decaux beats System1 on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

(Get Free Report)

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation service that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, topics, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers, as well as ActiveBeat and Infospace. In addition, the company provides antivirus software solutions, which offers customers a single packaged solution that provides protection and reporting to the end users. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About JC Decaux

(Get Free Report)

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services. The Transport segment provides advertising services in public transport systems, such as airports, metros, buses, trams, and trains. The Billboard segment is involved in advertising on private property, including traditional large format or back-light billboards; neon-light billboards; and advertising wall wraps. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. JCDecaux SE is a subsidiary of JCDecaux Holding SAS.

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.