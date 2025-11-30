Reviewing GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) and GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and GSV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies -40.86% -116.72% -42.14% GSV N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of GSV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $167.49 million 9.36 -$99.09 million N/A N/A GSV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GSV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jumia Technologies and GSV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 1 0 2 0 2.33 GSV 0 0 0 0 0.00

Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.96%. Given Jumia Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than GSV.

Summary

Jumia Technologies beats GSV on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including phones, electronics, home and living, fashion, beauty, and fast-moving consumer goods; and various digital lifestyle services, such as utility bills payment, airtime recharge, gaming and entertainment, and transport ticketing, as well as financial services comprising micro-loans, insurance, and savings products. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About GSV

GSV, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. It operates oil and gas wells in Louisiana; and oil and gas prospects in Texas. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

