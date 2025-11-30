Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 656,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,306 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 1.00% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $33,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $55.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

