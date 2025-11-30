Brokerages Set Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Target Price at $171.53

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.5263.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 27th. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE PG opened at $148.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.75. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $144.09 and a one year high of $180.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $346.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $491,246.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,333.72. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $538,133.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,039.68. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,852 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $5,099,644,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $1,954,941,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.