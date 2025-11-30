Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.36% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $30,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $92.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.34 and a 200 day moving average of $91.83. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $94.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.2527 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

