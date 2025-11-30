Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of ACI Worldwide worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACIW opened at $46.84 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.09.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $482.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. ACI Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 4,210 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $200,774.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 96,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,017.93. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

