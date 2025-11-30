Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,881 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 2.02% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $74,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,193,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $96.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $103.27.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

