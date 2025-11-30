Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $93.05 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,306,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,733 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.72% of Regency Centers worth $93,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Regency Centers by 42.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 75.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 206.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 158.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 272,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $71.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. Regency Centers Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $387.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 139.17%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

