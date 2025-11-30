Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 791,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,813 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.48% of GitLab worth $35,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 447.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. FBN Securities upgraded GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on GitLab from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $147,095.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 97,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,826.14. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $4,688,262.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,329,712 shares of company stock valued at $64,154,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,028.00 and a beta of 0.74. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $74.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

