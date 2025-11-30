Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $45,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.1%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $343.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $398.77.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

