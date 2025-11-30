Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $54.85 Million Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF $XCEM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 192.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,604,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056,911 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 4.69% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $54,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 725.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 556,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 488,819 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 453,037 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 559,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after buying an additional 406,325 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 58.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 779,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,036,000 after buying an additional 288,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 747,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after buying an additional 247,750 shares during the period.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.