Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 560,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,656 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $38,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $75.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.