Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,292 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.36% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $36,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,228,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,755,000 after buying an additional 3,407,436 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $119,350,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,205,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 620,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,880,000 after acquiring an additional 600,558 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,974,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,483,000 after acquiring an additional 453,209 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

