Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,419 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.33% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $50,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,836,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272,592 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,124,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,606,000 after buying an additional 3,374,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,226,000 after buying an additional 1,805,350 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $40,814,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,492,000 after acquiring an additional 739,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP opened at $50.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.