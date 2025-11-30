Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 77,481 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF $DBMF

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,481 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 4.14% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $48,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,027.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 670,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 103,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1%

DBMF opened at $28.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.20.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.1411 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

(Free Report)

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.