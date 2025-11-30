Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 161.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,255 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 268,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after buying an additional 111,776 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 58,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ opened at $58.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.42.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

