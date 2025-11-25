Taiko (TAIKO) Price Hits $0.20

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Taiko has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Taiko has a market capitalization of $38.05 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Taiko coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87,599.29 or 1.00110361 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Taiko

Taiko was first traded on June 5th, 2024. Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,348,977 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The Reddit community for Taiko is https://reddit.com/r/taiko_xyz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 193,348,977.10804477 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 0.19595965 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $5,739,137.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

