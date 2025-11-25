Fetch.ai (FET) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $655.85 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $655.85 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00015892 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,714,384,547 coins and its circulating supply is 2,389,296,911 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is superintelligence.io. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @asi_alliance. Fetch.ai’s official message board is x.com/asi_alliance.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.