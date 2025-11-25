Biconomy (BICO) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.18 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Biconomy has a total market cap of $58.67 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 985,562,809 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is blog.biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. The Reddit community for Biconomy is https://reddit.com/r/biconomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

